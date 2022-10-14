Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Grows By 52.0%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bolloré Trading Down 0.9 %

BOIVF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,513. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.