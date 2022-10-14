Short Interest in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Grows By 400.0%

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXAC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CXAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908. C5 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.