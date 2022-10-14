Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Decreases By 37.5%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,491,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CITE opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

