Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Rises By 302.6%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 302.6% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Trading Up 37.5 %

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

