Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Expands By 52.0%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Danske Bank A/S Price Performance
Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 88,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,795. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
