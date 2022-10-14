Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Expands By 52.0%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of DNKEY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 88,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,795. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

