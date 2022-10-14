Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Decreases By 34.3%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of DLA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Delta Apparel by 22.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

