Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Drops By 89.0%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EJH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,775. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

