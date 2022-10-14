Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Increases By 62.2%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FACT. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,368 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FACT opened at $9.94 on Friday. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

