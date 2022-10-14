Short Interest in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Decreases By 48.5%

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Social Media ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,088. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $66.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.