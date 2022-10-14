Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Grows By 60.1%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the September 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCIC. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

