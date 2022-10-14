Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Declines By 88.9%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY stock remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. IG Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

IG Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

