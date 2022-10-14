Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declines By 39.5%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

