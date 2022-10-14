Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Decreases By 26.1%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marpai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,672. Marpai has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 115.72% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

In other Marpai news, Director Damien Lamendola purchased 135,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $152,257.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,705,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,849.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 436,290 shares of company stock worth $436,659 in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Marpai in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

