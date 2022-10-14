Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Decreases By 81.5%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitesco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 217,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,182. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

