Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Decreases By 81.5%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitesco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 217,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,182. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
About Mitesco
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitesco (MITI)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.