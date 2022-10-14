Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Drops By 36.4%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 28,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,471. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Sunday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

