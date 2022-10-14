Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Decreases By 39.8%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Otsuka has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.