Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Decreases By 39.8%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Otsuka has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.
About Otsuka
