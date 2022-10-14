Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Decreases By 25.5%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 792,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 584,416 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $12,057,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,214,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,666,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PDI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $18.85. 3,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.27.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
