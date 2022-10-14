Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Expands By 1,025.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

UCYB opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.