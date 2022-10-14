Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Decreases By 26.3%

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 191,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,109. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.