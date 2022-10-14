Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Increases By 145.1%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Save Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SVFD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,433.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods

Save Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

See Also

