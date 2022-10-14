Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Increases By 59.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 5.8 %

ASAI opened at $18.54 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

