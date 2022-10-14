Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 46.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,615. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Silver Bull Resources
