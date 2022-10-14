Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 46.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,615. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

