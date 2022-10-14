Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 405.7%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 405.7% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Subaru during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period.
Subaru Price Performance
Shares of FUJHY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.53.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subaru (FUJHY)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.