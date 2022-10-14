Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Increases By 112.5%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMIH. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMIH remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

