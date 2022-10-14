Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declines By 27.1%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SXC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $529.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

