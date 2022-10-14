Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 44.8%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.18.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 323,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,173. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

