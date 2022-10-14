Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Grows By 642.9%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLPFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Stock Up 1.9 %

TLPFY traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $124.67. 19,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,166. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $227.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.23.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.