Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Grows By 1,620.0%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 1,620.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPTD opened at $10.07 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

