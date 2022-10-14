Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Decreases By 47.4%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $1.39 on Friday. Unico American has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

