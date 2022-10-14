Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Drops By 60.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

OEZVY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Verbund

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verbund from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also

