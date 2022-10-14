Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Drops By 60.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OEZVY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
