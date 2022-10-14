Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Shurgard Self Storage from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shurgard Self Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $49.72.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.