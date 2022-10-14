Siacoin Trading Down 6.3% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $170.35 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00263789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00118884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00736144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00562018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00257870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,260,322,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 52,256,842,992. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00326278 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,599,073.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

