Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SIEB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 30,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of 79.55 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.