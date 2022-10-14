Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Shares Down 4.6%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.27 and last traded at 0.28. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Signal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.32.

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

