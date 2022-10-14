Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.38. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Signature Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

