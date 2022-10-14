Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $146.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $148.45, with a volume of 517549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.38.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

