Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Silgan Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SLGN opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $48.61.
Silgan Company Profile
