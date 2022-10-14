Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Short Interest Update

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silver Crest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silver Crest Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 7.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 120.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 272,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.