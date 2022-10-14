Simmons Bank Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 158,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

