Simmons Bank Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 576.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.9% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $11.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,613. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.09 and a 200-day moving average of $512.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

