Simmons Bank Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.07. The stock had a trading volume of 91,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

