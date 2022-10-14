Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 202,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,039. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

