Simmons Bank Sells 1,143 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

RTX traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,924. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

