Simmons Bank Sells 2,698 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.89. 71,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,433. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.