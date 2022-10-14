Simmons Bank Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 266,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 177,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,965. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

