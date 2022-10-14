Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 31340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
