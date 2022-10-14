Single Point Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 741,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 225,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

