Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 179,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Sio Gene Therapies Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 886,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.66.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
