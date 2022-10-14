Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 179,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 886,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.66.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

