Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 179,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 886,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.66.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

