Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $22.15 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
