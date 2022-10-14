Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $22.15 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,278.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

