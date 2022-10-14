SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SITC International Price Performance

OTCMKTS SITIY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. SITC International has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

Get SITC International alerts:

SITC International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.